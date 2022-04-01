Halifax police investigating after man injured in Spryfield stabbing

Police in Halifax are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police found a 38-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries inside the home. He was taken to hospital.

The 400 block of Herring Cove Road was closed to pedestrian traffic for several hours Thursday as police remained on scene.

Video taken by CTV News showed several homes cordoned off by police tape.

Police say they are on scene of a weapons call, 400 block of Herring Cove Rd, Spryfield.

HRP have units guarding scene

Car believed to be part of the incident, was towed away from nearby corner https://t.co/tv9gO0yCyK word on any injuries.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/BYiQcWHgQE — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) March 31, 2022

Police say there was no threat to the public and they don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).