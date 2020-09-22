HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital Monday evening.

Police were called to Churchill Court in Dartmouth, N.S., at 9:17 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man was shot elsewhere and then driven to Churchill Court before police were called.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident, saying the investigation is in its early stages.

There is no word on a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).