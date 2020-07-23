Advertisement
Halifax police investigating after shots fired at Spryfield home
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:26AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Halifax.
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the Spryfield area of Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police received a report that shots had been fired from a vehicle at a home on Mayor Avenue before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The responding officers found a bullet hole in the home.
No one was injured.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.