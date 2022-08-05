Halifax police investigating after shots fired in west end

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Halifax's west end Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Micmac Street and Chisholm Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no injuries were reported.

The area was cordoned off with police tape Friday morning and a bullet hole could be seen in the window of a home.

Micmac Street was closed to traffic overnight as police investigated. It reopened Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).