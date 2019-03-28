

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after shots were fired at a business in Halifax Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 11 p.m. after residents reported hearing shots fired.

Beat officers who were in the area also heard the shots and were on scene within seconds.

Police say a business sustained some damaged as a result of the gunfire.

A vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene, southbound on Gottingen Street. A man was also seen fleeing the scene on foot, northbound on Gottingen Street.

Police stopped the vehicle on Trollope Street at 11:40 p.m. and arrested two men without incident.

The 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man were taken in to custody, but were later released without charges.

Police don’t believe the intended target was struck by the gunfire, and they don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

A section of Gottingen Street was blocked to traffic between Prince William and Buddy Day streets while investigators were on scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.