Halifax police investigating alleged armed robbery at Bedford gas station

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged robbery that happened in Bedford, N.S., Thursday night.

    At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at the Sobeys Fast Fuel on Peakview Way, according to a police news release.

    Police say a man entered the store, with what police believe was a gun, and demanded money.

    The suspect later fled empty-handed, police say.

    No one was injured.

    The suspect is described as:

    • a white man
    • between his 20s and 30s
    • about five-foot-eight
    • tall and thin
    • wearing a black hooded sweater with white writing on it, black sweatpants and black sneakers

    Police ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

