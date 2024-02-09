Halifax police investigating alleged armed robbery at Bedford gas station
Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged robbery that happened in Bedford, N.S., Thursday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at the Sobeys Fast Fuel on Peakview Way, according to a police news release.
Police say a man entered the store, with what police believe was a gun, and demanded money.
The suspect later fled empty-handed, police say.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as:
- a white man
- between his 20s and 30s
- about five-foot-eight
- tall and thin
- wearing a black hooded sweater with white writing on it, black sweatpants and black sneakers
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
