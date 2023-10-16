Atlantic

    • Halifax police investigating alleged hit-and-run involving child

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged hit-and-run involving a child in Halifax earlier this month.

    Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the area of Punch Bowl Drive and Highfield Street, just off Herring Cove Road, on Oct. 6.

    According to police, a child was crossing the street when they were hit by a silver or light grey Hyundai SUV.

    Witnesses in the area say the driver of the SUV, who they described as a man, did not stop after hitting the child and left the area.

    Police say the child was not injured.

    Anyone with information on the incident, or on the identity of the man, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

