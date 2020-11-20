Advertisement
Halifax police investigating bank robbery on Quinpool Road
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 7:33AM AST
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a bank was robbed on Thursday evening.
Police say at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, they were called to the CIBC located at 6429 Quinpool Rd. in Halifax.
Police say a man demanded cash and indicated he had a weapon, although none was seen. The man fled the bank with a quantity of cash.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a blue hoodie, track pants and a blue mask carrying a bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.