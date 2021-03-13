HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a bomb threat involving a Walmart location in Halifax.

Just after 8:45 a.m., police responded to the Walmart at 6990 Mumford Road after receiving a bomb threat from an anonymous caller.

As a precaution, HRP says everyone was evacuated from the building, and entrances to the property from Mumford and Chebucto roads closed.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.