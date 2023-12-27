ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax police investigating collision involving transit bus and pedestrian

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

    A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus.

    It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Street and Chebucto Road. Halifax Regional Police said a female pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

    Information on how the collision happened has yet to be released, but police say the matter is under investigation.

