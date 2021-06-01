HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating the suspicious death of a 49-year-old Dartmouth woman as a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police say 49-year-old Sheila Patricia Madore was reported missing on October 8, 2020. According to police, she was last seen in July 2020 in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax.

On March 12, human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth.

Investigators in the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, working with the Medical Examiner Service, have identified the remains as Madore’s.

Police are treating Madore’s death as a homicide, and would like to speak with anyone who had contact with, or saw her, in the days leading up to her disappearance, or have information about her death.

Madore is described as a white woman, 4’11”, 90 lbs. with long greying dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.