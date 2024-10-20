Halifax police investigating death of female employee, 19, at Walmart

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the “sudden death” of a 19-year-old female employee at a Walmart in the city over the weekend.

Police responded to the store at 6990 Mumford Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say the woman was found dead inside the store.

A Halifax Regional Police Forensic Identification Unit is seen outside of the Walmart on Saturday evening. (CTV/Jim Kvammen)

In a statement from Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss, the company also confirmed the death of a worker for the company.

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them,” read the statement.

“We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.”

The company adds that the location on Mumford Road will be closed until further notice and they cannot provide further information.

Halifax Regional Police on scene at the Walmart on Mumford Road. (CTV/Jim Kvammen)

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration said they are aware of the situation.

“The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration is aware of the situation and continues to engage with our partners the Halifax Regional Police who have control of the scene. We are unable to share further information at this time,” read the statement.

Investigators say they working with Occupational Health and Safety and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details about the incident have been released at this time.

