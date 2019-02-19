

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a fatal house fire in Spryfield.

Police and fire crews were called to the home on Quartz Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one man sustained life-threatening injuries while a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to hospital.

Police also believe there are fatalities, but they haven’t said how many people have died.

No other details are available at this time.

Quartz Drive is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while police and emergency crews remain on scene.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area while they conduct their investigation.

Multiple bodies have been removed from a home on Quartz Drive in Spryfield following an early morning fire. pic.twitter.com/EanDCu2HL7 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) February 19, 2019