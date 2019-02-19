Featured
Halifax police investigating fatal house fire in Spryfield
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:32AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:56AM AST
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a fatal house fire in Spryfield.
Police and fire crews were called to the home on Quartz Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say one man sustained life-threatening injuries while a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to hospital.
Police also believe there are fatalities, but they haven’t said how many people have died.
No other details are available at this time.
Quartz Drive is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while police and emergency crews remain on scene.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area while they conduct their investigation.
Multiple bodies have been removed from a home on Quartz Drive in Spryfield following an early morning fire. pic.twitter.com/EanDCu2HL7— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) February 19, 2019
Early morning house fire on Quartz Drive, Spryfield. HRM Fire units still on scene.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/sPZZzAHP5Z— Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) February 19, 2019