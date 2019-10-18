HALIFAX -- Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 6700 block of Quinpool Road at 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle travelling west on Quinpool Road.

The 66-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he died in hospital on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.