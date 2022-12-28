Halifax police investigating homicide after man found unresponsive on sidewalk

The death of a 31-year-old man in Halifax Christmas Eve has been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police has identified him as Ryan Michael Sawyer, and says an autopsy confirmed the manner of death.

Officers responded to a disturbance call involving several people in the 1700 block of Brunswick Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police then located Sawyer unresponsive on a sidewalk on Prince Street, just east of Brunswick Street. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

No other details about the incident have been released by police. However, Halifax Regional Police confirms there was one man taken into custody on Saturday, but he was later released without charges.

Members from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call investigators at 902-490-5020.