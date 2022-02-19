HRP investigating incident of man approaching child in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious circumstances call that occurred in Dartmouth on Friday.

Around 4:45 p.m., police say an eight-year-old child had been playing in a field near Princess Margaret Boulevard when the child had been approached by a man.

According to police, the man asked the child to go with them, the child then refused and the man reached out and attempted to grab the child's arm.

"The child did the right thing and ran away and reported the incident to a trusted adult," says Halifax Regional Police, in a release.

Police say the man is described to be in his 30s, bald, wearing a white tank top with black sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or has video of the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.