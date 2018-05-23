

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they received several reports of shots fired in the area of Brunswick and North streets.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Brunswick Street around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say several people were seen fleeing the area, but there are no known injuries at this time.

A number of officers are on scene as they investigate.

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.