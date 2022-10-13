Halifax police investigating reports of man committing indecent acts
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two reports of alleged indecent acts that happened last week in Dartmouth, N.S., and Halifax.
Police received a report last Friday around 7:30 p.m. that a man had just committed an indecent act in his vehicle. They say it happened in a parking lot in the 6900 block of Mumford Road in Halifax.
According to police, the suspect was described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, balding with wrinkles on his face. The vehicle was described as a black four-door car.
Police say they received a report about an hour later that a man had just committed an indecent act in a vehicle in Dartmouth. Police say the indecent act happened in a parking lot in the 100 block of Wyse Road.
The suspect was described as a white man with light hair and wearing a light-coloured ball cap. Police say the vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan.
Police are considering the possibility that the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information related to the incidents, or with video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
