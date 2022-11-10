Halifax police investigating reports of man offering drives to women downtown

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a number of suspicious incidents that allegedly involved a man offering drives to women downtown.

Police say the incidents happened over the weekend in the late-night hours in downtown Halifax.

According to police, the man offered or gave drives to women he doesn’t know.

The man is believed to be in his 40s. He has a dark complexion and a scruffy dark beard. His vehicle is described as a white, older model four-door hatchback.

Investigators are asking the man, anyone with information about the incidents, or anyone who has experienced a similar situation, to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.