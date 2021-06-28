HALIFAX -- The Halifax Regional Police are on scene in Dartmouth, N.S. after they say shots were fired on Monday.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on June 28, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Churchill Court.

In a release, police have confirmed gunfire did occur. Members of the General Investigative Section, as well as Forensic Identification Section, are also helping with the investigation, which is ongoing.

"At this time, there are no reports of injuries and there is no ongoing concern for the public," police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.