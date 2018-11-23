Featured
Halifax police investigating Spryfield death as a homicide
A Halifax police cruiser at the scene of a suspicious death in Spryfield that is being treated as a homicide. (JIM KVAMMEN CTV)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 11:25PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, November 24, 2018 12:01AM AST
A suspicious death on Clovis Avenue in Halifax is being treated as a homicide.
Halifax police say their integrated major crime unit is investigating the death – which occurred Friday night -- as a homicide
"At approximately 8:54 p.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 0-100 (block) of Clovis Avenue in Halifax. A person was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Halifax police said in an e-mailed news release.
Clovis Avenue is in the Spryfield area of the city, near the Herring Cove Road Sobey’s.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and that the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.