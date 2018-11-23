

CTV Atlantic





A suspicious death on Clovis Avenue in Halifax is being treated as a homicide.

Halifax police say their integrated major crime unit is investigating the death – which occurred Friday night -- as a homicide

"At approximately 8:54 p.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 0-100 (block) of Clovis Avenue in Halifax. A person was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Halifax police said in an e-mailed news release.

Clovis Avenue is in the Spryfield area of the city, near the Herring Cove Road Sobey’s.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and that the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.