Featured
Halifax police investigating suspicious death at men's shelter
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 5:36PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 7:03PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death at a men's shelter in the city.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Metro Turning Point shelter on Barrington Street shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as suspicious at this time.
Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.