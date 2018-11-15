

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a marijuana dispensary Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to Greenhouse Wellness in the 3400 block of Dutch Village Road around 7 a.m.

Dave Slaunwhite, the district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, says the fire was on the first floor of the building and crews were able to knock it down quickly.

Slaunwhite says the building sustained some damage, but it wasn’t extensive.

No one was injured.

Investigators believe the fire is suspicious and they are working to determine a cause.

Dutch Village Road was closed from Rosedale Avenue to Joseph Howe Drive while crews battled the blaze. It reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.