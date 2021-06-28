HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating three separate reports of shots fired within a 24-hour period in Dartmouth, N.S.

At approximately 3:11 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an injured male in the area of the 0-100 block of Caledonia Road in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, police say they located a victim “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound”. The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Later that same day, just after 5:30 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Churchill Court.

In a release, police confirmed shots were fired at the scene. Members of the General Investigative Section, as well as Forensic Identification Section, are helping with the investigation.

"At this time, there are no reports of injuries and there is no ongoing concern for the public," police wrote in a news release.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to a third report of shots fired in the Dartmouth area.

Police say shots were fired on Highway 111 near Exit 6 in Dartmouth.

According to police, a patrol officer was “very close to the area” completing neighbourhood patrols and heard the gunshots.

Officers shut down a portion of the highway, where they located several spent shell casings. The highway has since been reopened.

"We don't have any information of injuries or damage to property at this point," said Cst. John MacLeod with the Halifax Regional Police.

Statistics from police reveal that within the Halifax Regional Police jurisdiction, there have been more shootings in the first six months of 2021 then all of last year and previous years.

Halifax Regional Municipality Coun. Tony Mancini says, although he does not have all the details about the most recent shootings, he believes they are related.

"Many of them are related to groups knowing each other," said Mancini. "They're not random."

Police, however, say the investigation of all three shootings remains in the early stages and are unable to confirm if they are related.

"At this point, we don't have any information to suggest they are connected, however, with these types of incidents and the seriousness they are, we certainly don't rule out the possibility and we look at all commonalities as part of the investigation," said MacLeod.

Mancini also wonders how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be influencing crime rates.

"The majority of citizens are not going out and committing crimes, but those that are possibly committing crimes, I think the pandemic has a role to play in it," said Mancini.

All three investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.