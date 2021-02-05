HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police, along with the Nova Scotia RCMP, is investigating two reports of boys being approached by a woman in a vehicle in the last three weeks.

Police say the first incident happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Dartmouth when a woman in a vehicle pulled up alongside two boys and began beckoning them. The boys – who didn't know the woman – quickly walked away. The woman drove away in an unknown direction, according to police.

The second incident happened on Feb. 1 around 8 a.m. on Willett Street in Halifax. Officers say a woman pulled up alongside a boy and offered him a drive.

The boy – who did not know the woman – refused the drive and continued walking. Police say the woman drove away, heading down Willett Street.

"We commend the boys for doing the right thing by refusing to get into the vehicle, leaving the area and telling a trusted adult about the incident," wrote police in a news release on Friday.

Police describe the woman as white with a tanned complexion. They say she was driving a blue/grey older model four-door car with brown leather interior.

Police are asking anyone with information, including the woman, or anyone who has video of the area, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.