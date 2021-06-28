HALIFAX -- Police are investigating two separate reports of shots fired on Monday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on June 28, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Churchill Court.

In a release, police confirmed shots were fired at the scene. Members of the General Investigative Section, as well as Forensic Identification Section, are also helping with the investigation, which is ongoing.

"At this time, there are no reports of injuries and there is no ongoing concern for the public," police wrote in a news release.

Just after midnight Tuesday, officers responded to a second report of shots fired in the Dartmouth area.

Police say shots were fired on the Highway 111 near exit 6 in Dartmouth.

According to police, a patrol officer was “very close to the area” completing neighbourhood patrols and heard the gunshots.

Officers shut down a portion of the highway, where they located several spent shell casings. The highway has since been reopened.

Police say there are no reports of injuries or damages to nearby property and there is no ongoing concern for the public.

Both investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.