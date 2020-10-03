HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating a weapons complaint after responding to a call on Lacewood Drive on Friday.

At 4:45 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the call in the 0-100 block of Lacewood Drive in Halifax.

According to police, the complainant was driving on Lacewood Drive when the driver of another vehicle cut him off. That driver then exited his vehicle and challenged the complainant to a fight on the roadway.

Police say the complainant immediately drove away but was approached by the other driver again after getting stuck in traffic. The complainant told police at that point, the other driver started yelling obscenities and held, what the complainant believed to be, a handgun in his hand.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old Caucasian man with a full dark beard. He was wearing a grey sweater at the time of the incident, and driving an older model of a gold-like coloured Hyundai sedan with a rear spoiler.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving towards Bayer's Lake Park area.

Nobody was injured and police continue their investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.