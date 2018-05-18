

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are issuing a warning after an international student was targeted in a virtual kidnapping extortion scam.

Police received a report around 4:30 a.m. Friday that a woman from China, who is studying in Halifax, had been kidnapped and her family in China had been asked to pay a ransom for her return.

Officers located the 22-year-old woman around 10:30 a.m. Police say she hadn’t been harmed.

Investigators have determined the incident was an elaborate extortion scam, also known as virtual kidnapping.

Police say this is the first report of this particular scam in the Halifax area, but it has been reported in other parts of Canada.

The scam begins with a call to a student, advising there is a warrant for their arrest in China, or that police in China need their help with an investigation. Police say the scammers eventually convince the victim to record fake videos that make it appear as if they have been kidnapped, or are the victim of another crime.

The scammers send the videos to the victim’s family members, who are extorted for money. The victim is then told to go into hiding from Canadian police.

Police say the victims are typically women in their 20s who are from China, but are studying in Canada on a student visa. The scammers are not likely in Canada.

Police say international students should know that police officers from another country will not arrest them in Canada, and legitimate contact with authorities in their home country would be made through the local police force. Police also say officers won’t ask them to take photos or videos of themselves, pretending to be the victim of a crime.

“Police officers are here to help you and you should reach out to your local police if a situation arises that makes you feel frightened or confused,” said Const. Carol McIsaac in a news release.

Police say the incident is under investigation and they are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact them.