Halifax Regional Police have placed four civilian employees on administrative leave and the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has launched an investigation into improper handling of evidence.

Police say they took these after receiving “information of improper handling of property that was designated to be destroyed and in HRP’s custody in its property and exhibit section.”

Halifax Regional Police says it’s also doing a review to “fully understand the potential breakdown.”

“On Wednesday, information came to light internally that led to questions about the handling of property designated for destruction, and a criminal investigation was immediately initiated,” Chief Jean Michel Blais said in a news release. “At this time, it is unknown if there will be grounds for criminal charges. Although that process is still at a preliminary stage, in the interest of transparency and public interest, we chose to communicate the available information. HRP will also conduct a review into the circumstances.”

The police department’s property and exhibit section handles property that is seized, surrendered, or found.

“Exhibits are kept for investigative and court purposes as well as to return property to rightful owners when they are identified,” the release said. “These exhibits do not include property related to drug investigations.”

Police say they will release more details as they become available.