HALIFAX -- Two Halifax men who were charged with sex crimes from the 1970s and 80s earlier this year are facing new charges.

Halifax Regional Police say new evidence has led them to add charges against 77-year-old Jaddus Joseph Poirier and 66-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt.

Police say they arrested Poirier on Tuesday at a Halifax residence. He was charged with one count each of gross indecency and indecent assault in relation to one victim. He was released to appear in court on Jan. 23, 2020.

Police charged McNutt on Nov. 14, 2019, but just announced the new charges on Thursday.

New charges against McNutt include one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and two counts of gross indecency in relation to two victims. He was arrested at Halifax Regional Police Headquarters and released to appear in court at a later date.

"Police began an investigation in October 2016 after several victims came forward to report historical sexual assaults," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "These charges are in relation to new victims and the offences occurred at different locations in the Halifax region. The victims were youths at the time of the offences and McNutt and Poirier were in a position of trust in relation to the victims. We are not releasing any further details to protect the identity of the victims."