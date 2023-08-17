Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield

Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.

The alleged stabbing was reported to police at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Twin Oaks Road, where police found Adam Jerome Dempsey suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random, and police said in a statement they are not seeking any additional suspects.

Howe was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the first-degree murder charge.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with any information on Dempsey’s murder to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

