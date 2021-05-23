HALIFAX -- Police are now identifying the victim in what they originally reported as a shooting in downtown Halifax Friday night.

Police now say they believe the man was stabbed, and are identifying the victim as 21-year-old Damien Lamoureux.

On Friday, around 8:26 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured man on Barrington St. in downtown Halifax.

Lamoureux was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Halifax Regional Police originally took three people into custody, but two have now been released without charges.

Late Saturday night, police announced they have charged 26-year-old Mitchell William Coles with second-degree murder.

Police say the incident is not believed to be a random act.

Though HRP says it is not looking for any other suspects, anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.