Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist

Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.

Investigators had been trying to find the truck and its driver since Monday.

Halifax Regional Police obtained video from the incident and released a photo of the truck Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, police said the driver and vehicle have since been found.

When contacted by CTV News, police would not say whether the driver had turned themselves in, and if charges are expected.

"The matter is still an ongoing investigation," said HRP Const. John MacLeod in an email. "We are not providing further details at this time."

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Dunbrack Street, near the exit ramps to Highway 102.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling north on Dunbrack Street when his bike struck the back of a transport truck and trailer that was coming off Highway 102.

Police say the driver of the truck did not stop after the collision and continued driving south on Dunbrack Street after the collision.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old boy later died in hospital.