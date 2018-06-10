

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are looking for a driver involved in a high-speed hit and run this weekend.

RCMP say the incident occurred Saturday at 3 p.m. on Highway 102 inbound, between the Hammonds Plains and Larry Uteck exits in Bedford.

The suspect vehicle, a newer model blue-green Kia Soul struck a white Ford Fusion before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and would have sustained front end damage. No one was injured in the collision.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.