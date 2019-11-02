Halifax Regional Police are looking to speak with a driver involved in a motor vehicle-cyclist collision on Friday afternoon in Halifax.

On Friday at around 3:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Preston Street and Pepperell Street in Halifax. Police say the crash occurred when the vehicle, headed southbound on Preston Street, was struck by a cyclist travelling westbound on Pepperell Street.

The cyclist is described as a white male, around 6-foot-1 in his 20s. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a white bicycle helmet and white sneakers. Police say his name might be Alex.

Police say the cyclist didn’t remain at the scene after the collision and are hoping to speak with him.

Police are asking the driver or anyone with information concerning the incident to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.