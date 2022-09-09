Halifax police looking for cellphone related to murder of rapper Pat Stay

Halifax Regional Police say they are looking for a cellphone related to the murder of popular battle rapper Pat Stay.

The 36-year-old was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in a downtown nightclub called "Yacht Club Social."

Police responded to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:30 a.m. They found Stay at the scene, suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Police say they are now looking for a cellphone that may have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water streets after Stay’s murder.

Anyone with information on his murder, the cellphone, or video/pictures from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.