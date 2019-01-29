

Halifax Police are seeking the public’s assistance in returning a unique pendant to its rightful owner.

Police say they took custody of the small, stainless-steel pendant last August after it was found outside an apartment building on Old Sambro Road.

“The pendant has detailed engravings on the front and may be a piece of memorial cremation jewelry,” the police said in a news release. “We recognize that this pendant may have sentimental value and we would like to return it to its owner.”

Anyone with information on the pendant is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.