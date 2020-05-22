HALIFAX -- Leon Anthony Adams was killed 15 years ago and investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve his murder.

"We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know," Halifax police said in a news release. "It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation."

Police say they responded to a report of an injured person at 4:20 a.m. on May 22, 2005 in a residence at 6025 Lady Hammond Road.

"Upon arrival, they discovered Leon lying in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound," a police news release said. "He was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased."

Police say Adams was home the previous evening and went out for a brief period sometime after midnight before returning home where he was shot.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip using the P3 Tips App.

Adams' case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes. Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded. The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.