Halifax police looking for suspect after two pieces of artwork stolen from local taproom

Halifax Regional Police is looking for a suspect after two pieces of artwork were stolen off the walls of a local taproom just over two weeks ago.

Surveillance video taken on March 6 at Garrison Brewing on Oxford Street appears to show a man taking two paintings off the wall, before putting them into a bag.

The pieces on display were on loan from Argyle Fine Art -- an art gallery in Halifax. They are valued at nearly $1,000.

"It's quite disappointing," said Courtney Quinn with Garrison Brewing. "We are quite proud of the guests that we have here and the culture that we cultivate, everybody's welcome. So, it was really disappointing."

"It's less about the money factor and more about, somebody has worked hard on these paintings, it's a local maker and those pieces are stolen," said Adriana Afford with Argyle Fine Art.

The investigation is ongoing.