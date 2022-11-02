Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

  • $500,000 south London fire under control

    Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.

    London fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at a commercial plaza on Exeter Road on Nov. 2, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock

    Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.

  • Collingwood woman arrested twice in the same day

    A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.

