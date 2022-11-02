Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
The union representing hundreds of Halifax police officers and civilian employees held an anonymous vote over the past two weeks. The results were released Wednesday.
According to Sgt. Dean Stienburg, the president of the Halifax Regional Police Association, members were asked if they have confidence in Chief Dan Kinsella’s ability to lead the Halifax Regional Police.
Results released by the union show 83.7 per cent of members cast a vote, with 96.6 per cent of voters indicating they do not have confidence in Kinsella.
The union called the vote in mid-October over concerns the force does not feel supported by the chief and feelings that there has been a blatant disregard for their safety.
Other concerns noted by Stienburg were a lack of resources, insufficient planning for major events, such as protests, staffing levels, and low morale.
A Halifax Board of Police Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
CTV News reached out to Kinsella and the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners for comment Wednesday morning, but has not heard back yet.
In mid-October, Kinsella said this has been an incredibly difficult time for those in policing.
“And as Chief, I am very focused on putting in place the right supports for our officers and improving morale while also responding to changing societal expectations,” Kinsella said in a statement to CTV News on Oct. 17.
In a news release Wednesday morning, Stienburg said he feels this is a serious concern that requires the full attention of Halifax Regional Council, the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners, Mayor Mike Savage, the CAO’s office and the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.
More to come…
