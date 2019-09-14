Halifax police officer arrested after allegedly stealing from a business
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:53PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:54PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a business in Halifax.
Halifax regional police say one of its officers was arrested Friday afternoon after the force received a report of a theft at a business.
They say the officer was released later that day on a promise to appear in court.
Police say the officer was suspended with pay.
They did not provide details on what the officer allegedly stole.