Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault
Superintendent Jim Perrin, officer-in-charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, speaks to the media in Halifax Tuesday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:31PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:34PM ADT
HALIFAX - A police constable in Halifax has been charged with sexual assault after a month-long investigation.
Halifax Regional Police confirmed that 35-year old Const. Pierre-Paul Cadieux was arrested Tuesday morning.
Police allege Cadieux committed a sexual assault in the Halifax area in mid-2016.
Investigators say Cadieux was not an employee of Halifax Regional Police at the time, but he was in training to become an officer.
As well, they say the accused and the victim know each other and that the victim is also an employee with the Halifax Regional Police.
The constable has been suspended with pay, and he is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 31.