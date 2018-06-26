

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A police constable in Halifax has been charged with sexual assault after a month-long investigation.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed that 35-year old Const. Pierre-Paul Cadieux was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police allege Cadieux committed a sexual assault in the Halifax area in mid-2016.

Investigators say Cadieux was not an employee of Halifax Regional Police at the time, but he was in training to become an officer.

As well, they say the accused and the victim know each other and that the victim is also an employee with the Halifax Regional Police.

The constable has been suspended with pay, and he is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 31.