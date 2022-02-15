Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault: SIRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has ruled a Halifax Regional Police officer should be charged with sexual assault.

Police contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Dec. 2, 2021 after a woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the male officer in the summer of 2020.

SIRT says it interviewed the woman, the accused, three other police officers and three civilians.

The team concluded its investigation on Jan. 7 and charged 37-year-old Const. Steven Mason with one count of sexual assault on Jan. 10.

“This investigation has led to the conclusion that there are sufficient grounds to lay a charge against Constable Steven Mason,” said SIRT in a report released Tuesday.

“This matter is currently before the courts therefore this report will not discuss the facts of the matter in any further detail. To do otherwise might compromise the fair trial interests of the accused.”

Mason was set to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday morning.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.