The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has charged Cst. Anthony George Sparks, a member of the Halifax Regional Police, with one count of theft under $5,000 under Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code.

SIRT began its investigation on Aug. 12 after a man reported money had been stolen from his wallet during a traffic stop, SIRT director Felix Cacchione said in a news release.

Sparks will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 9 for arraignment.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including theft. Investigations are under the direction and control of Cacchione, an independent civilian director who is also a former justice with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.