A Halifax Regional Police officer is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

The Serious Incident Response Team received information on Dec. 21 that Halifax Regional Police had received a complaint that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a male police officer.

SiRT says the incident is alleged to have taken place while the officer was on duty in May 2012.

No details about the police officer or the alleged assault have been released.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

The Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months of its completion.