Halifax police officers cleared of using excessive force: SiRT

Two Halifax Regional Police officers have been cleared of using excessive force during an interaction with a man that resulted in injuries to his leg.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Halifax Regional Police were called to a hotel in the city in relation to a man who was in breach of court-imposed release conditions.

Police say the officers approached the man in the foyer of the hotel and stated he was under arrest for breaching his release conditions. When the officers attempted to place the man in handcuffs, police say he became agitated and began to actively avoid being arrested.

In their effort to control the man, the officers say they, along with the man, fell into and shattered a floor to ceiling glass wall into an office space, causing a substantial laceration to the man’s leg.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) released its report on the incident Monday. The main question was whether the officers used excessive force during the arrest. Given the aggressiveness of the male, SiRT deemed the actions of the officers were reasonable in making the arrest. As a result, the report states the evidence did not support any finding that the officers involved should face criminal charges.