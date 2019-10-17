

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The chief of Halifax Regional Police says officers will no longer be able to take their service weapons home after work.

Dan Kinsella announced the policy change today as he discussed charges brought against a 17-year veteran of the force.

The charges against 42-year-old Const. Jennifer McPhee relate to an alleged theft at a grocery store in Halifax on Sept. 13, according to court documents.

They include careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, theft under $5,000 and disguise with intent, among other counts. McPhee has also been suspended with pay.

Kinsella says the firearm involved in the alleged incident was a service-issued weapon, which court documents identify as a Sig Sauer 9-mm pistol.

He says the policy change, which is effective immediately, is part of a broader internal review he is conducting of police practices and procedures.

Rules around the carriage and storage of weapons vary among police forces across the country, Kinsella said Thursday, noting the new policy in Halifax is the same one he served under with the Hamilton Police Service before starting the Halifax job in July.

Last week, Kinsella addressed the arrests of three officers, including McPhee, within the last month, saying criminal charges would be pursued in all three cases.

Det. Const. Joseph Farrow is charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault, while a third officer was arrested and released without charges after an Oct. 7 domestic incident in Eastern Passage.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog agency, the Serious Incident Response Team, is investigating those two cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.