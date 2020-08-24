HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says there are no grounds to lay charges against two Halifax Regional Police officers who responded to an incident in which a man jumped from a balcony and died.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the events started to unfold at an apartment building in Halifax the morning of April 7, when a woman ran to her neighbour’s door, screaming for them to call police because her husband had a knife and was threatening to harm himself.

When a police officer arrived on scene, SIRT says he spotted a woman on a balcony, asking for help for her husband, who had stabbed himself.

More officers arrived and made their way to the apartment on the second floor. At this point, SIRT says the man and woman were both on the balcony, and when the man saw the officers headed for the balcony, he turned and jumped over the railing, falling to the ground below.

SIRT says the officers ran from the apartment down to the ground, where they administered first aid to the man, but he died at the scene.

SIRT’s investigation has found that neither officer had any physical contact with the man before he jumped from the balcony; their only physical contact was when they provided first aid.

SIRT says an autopsy determined the man died from a sharp force injury to his chest and his death has been ruled a suicide.

As a result, SIRT has determined there are no grounds to consider charges against the responding officers.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.