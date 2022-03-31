Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public

Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.

Police responded to the scene early Thursday morning.

Police have not released many details, but say officers have closed the 400 block of Herring Cove Road to pedestrian traffic as they investigate.

Video taken by CTV News shows several homes cordoned off by police tape.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Police say they are on scene of a weapons call, 400 block of Herring Cove Rd, Spryfield.

HRP have units guarding scene

Car believed to be part of the incident, was towed away from nearby corner https://t.co/tv9gO0yCyK word on any injuries.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/BYiQcWHgQE — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) March 31, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.