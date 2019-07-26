Featured
Halifax police on scene of weapons call where man was shot
Halifax police are on the scene of a shooting on Scot Street. Police say a man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. (CTV ATLANTIC / JIM KVAMMEN)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 7:02PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 7:04PM ADT
Halifax police converged on a west-end neighbourhood at supper time after a report that a man was shot.
"Multiple officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with life threatening injuries," Halifax police said in a news release.
Police say the shooting occurred around 5:35 p.m. Friday.
All vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Scot Street was closed and will remain that way until the investigation is wrapped up.
Scot Street is off Joseph Howe Drive and goes between the Joe Howe Superstore and the Village at Bayers Road.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.