Halifax police converged on a west-end neighbourhood at supper time after a report that a man was shot.

"Multiple officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with life threatening injuries," Halifax police said in a news release.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:35 p.m. Friday.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Scot Street was closed and will remain that way until the investigation is wrapped up.

Scot Street is off Joseph Howe Drive and goes between the Joe Howe Superstore and the Village at Bayers Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.